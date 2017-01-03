Russian Bobsleigh Federation Certain Suspended Skeleton Athletes Innocent

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) suspended four Russian athletes and informed the FBR about the decision. The international federation said that it had suspended the Russian sportsmen, following the introduction of the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren.

"We do not agree with the decision [of the ISBF]. We are waiting for a commission [to investigate the case], we are waiting for its conclusions. We are entirely sure that our athletes are innocent, that's why we continue to work just as we did before. Meanwhile, the suspended athletes will continue to stay with the main team," Anna Makarova told R-Sport.

She added that athletes Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova, Olga Potylitsina and Alexander Tretyakov had received the letters of suspension from the IBSF.

On December 9, WADA commission headed by McLaren introduced the second part of the report, allegedly revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.