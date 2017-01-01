New WADA Prohibited Substances List to Come Into Force Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The list identifies substances and methods prohibited during competitions in general and in particular sports.

Meldonium Found in 49 out of 52 Positive Doping Tests of Russian Athletes

The agency begins the revision process annually in January and approves it during WADA’s Executive Committee meeting in September.

This year's additions include roxadustat, molidustat, examples of selective and non-selective beta-2-agonists, androsta-3.5-diene-7.17-dione (arimistane), and nicomorphine, among others.

In 2016, the addition of Meldonium to the list led to the disqualification of Russia's five-time Grand Slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova, who tested positively for the substance in March.