New WADA Prohibited Substances List to Come Into Force Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The list identifies substances and methods prohibited during competitions in general and in particular sports.
This year's additions include roxadustat, molidustat, examples of selective and non-selective beta-2-agonists, androsta-3.5-diene-7.17-dione (arimistane), and nicomorphine, among others.
In 2016, the addition of Meldonium to the list led to the disqualification of Russia's five-time Grand Slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova, who tested positively for the substance in March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)