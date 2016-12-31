Register
    2014 Winter Olympics. Cross country skiing. Women. Skiathlon

    Russian Skiers' Appeal Against Temporary Suspension Declined

    The International Ski Federation (FIS) Doping Panel has declined the appeals of Russian skiers concerning their temporary suspension from competitions, the FIS panel said in an official statement.

    2014 Winter Olympics. Biathlon. Men. Mass start race
    IOC Probe Into Russia Skiers Concerns Scratches on Doping Sample Bottles - CCSFR
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 22, six cross country athletes from Russia were provisionally suspended based on the findings of a report on anti-doping rules violations during the Olympic Winter Games 2014 in Sochi. The athletes appealed the suspension prohibiting them to take part in competitions or national team activities.

    "After receiving written submissions from the athletes and the response from FIS, the FIS Doping Panel made the unanimous decision today to uphold the provisional suspensions of the Russian Cross Country athletes, Evgeniy Belov, Julia Ivanova, Alexander Legkov, Evgenia Shapovalova, Alexey Petukhov and Maxim Vylegzhanin," the panel said on Friday.

    The investigation of the alleged anti-doping violations will be conducted by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Disciplinary Commission.

    As a result of the suspension, the Russian skiers will miss out on Tour de Ski, a multi-stage cross country skiing event that starts on December 31.

