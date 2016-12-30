Russian Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin Becomes Blitz Chess World Champion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Karjakin got 16.5 points in 21 games. Current chess world champion Norway’s Magnus Carlsen got the same number or points but ceded on additional indicators.

Another Russian grandmaster, Daniil Dubov, gained 14.5 points and scored the third place.

The female championship was won by Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk while Russia’s Valentina Gunina came second. Russian citizen Kateryna Lagno secured the third place.