Suspension of Four Russian Skeleton Athletes to Last Until January 19

© AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer Bobsleigh, Skeleton World Championships 2017 to Be Held in Germany Instead of Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the IBSF suspended four Russian skeleton athletes and informed the FBR about the decision. The federation said that it had suspended Russian sportsmen, following the introduction of the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren.

"The FBR confirms that it has received the documents on a temporary suspension of four Russian skeleton athletes for a period by January 19, 2017, following the publication of the 2nd part of the McLaren report. We are in permanent contact with the ISBF and its President Ivo Ferriani and continue to study the situation. The FBR is not agree with the decision," the statement said.

The statement added that the FBR had reserved the right to respond to the decision of the ISBF.

On December 9, WADA commission headed by McLaren introduced the second part of the report, allegedly revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.