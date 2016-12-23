IOC Probe Into Russia Skiers Concerns Scratches on Doping Sample Bottles - CCSFR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the IOC opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes, who performed at 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi. Following the IOC decision, the International Ski Federation (FIS) decided to suspend six Russian athletes from international competitions.

"The investigation concerns mechanical defects of doping sample bottles, mentioned in the second part of an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency headed by Richard McLaren," the CCSFR said.

President of Russian CCSFR Certain of Innocence of Russian Athletes Suspended by FIS

President of the Russian Cross-Country Ski Federation (CCSFR) Yelena Vaelbe on Friday expressed confidence that Russian athletes suspended by the International Ski Federation (FIS) are innocent.

"I am sure and I know that my athletes had not taken any medications," Vaelbe told R-Sport.

She added that Russian athletes had no access to the doping samples tubes and could not do any damage to them.

According to Vaelbe, the situation with the suspension of the athletes looks like intrigues of former director of Moscow Anti-Doping Center and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant Grigory Rodchenkov.

