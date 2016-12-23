Register
16:57 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    2014 Winter Olympics. Biathlon. Men. Mass start race

    IOC Probe Into Russia Skiers Concerns Scratches on Doping Sample Bottles - CCSFR

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    14310

    The investigation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) into six Russian skiers concerns signs of scratches on doping sample bottles mentioned in the report of Richard McLaren on alleged Russian doping abuse, the Cross-Country Skiing Federation of Russia (CCSFR) said in a statement on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the IOC opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes, who performed at 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi. Following the IOC decision, the International Ski Federation (FIS) decided to suspend six Russian athletes from international competitions.

    "The investigation concerns mechanical defects of doping sample bottles, mentioned in the second part of an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency headed by Richard McLaren," the CCSFR said.

    President of Russian CCSFR Certain of Innocence of Russian Athletes Suspended by FIS

    President of the Russian Cross-Country Ski Federation (CCSFR) Yelena Vaelbe on Friday expressed confidence that Russian athletes suspended by the International Ski Federation (FIS) are innocent.

    "I am sure and I know that my athletes had not taken any medications," Vaelbe told R-Sport.

    She added that Russian athletes had no access to the doping samples tubes and could not do any damage to them.

    According to Vaelbe, the situation with the suspension of the athletes looks like intrigues of former director of Moscow Anti-Doping Center and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant Grigory Rodchenkov.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Major Tennis Tournaments Fail to Conduct Doping Tests
    Global Anti-Doping System Is in Crisis - Kremlin
    IBU Opens Probe Into Russian Biathlon Union, 29 Athletes Over Doping Allegations
    Boycotting Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup Not to Help Solve Doping Issues
    Russia Deputy Prime Minister Mutko Not Under FIFA Doping Probe
    Russia’s Boxer Povetkin Should Be Penalized If Involved in Doping - Minister
    WADA Informant Rodchenkov Was Giving Athletes Doping as Vitamins - Investigator
    IBU Plans to Rule on Russian Athletes Suspected of Doping by 2017
    Medvedev's Interview About Economy, Doping Scandal, Relations With US
    Tags:
    McLaren report, doping scandal, doping, 2014 Winter Olympics, Cross-Country Skiing Federation of Russia (CCSFR), WADA, International Ski Federation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok