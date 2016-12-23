Register
15:38 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia

    Putin: I Am Not Entitled to Judge WADA Activities

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Putin's 2016 Annual Year-End Press Conference (53)
    0 1210

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he could not judge the activities of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as the International Olympic Committee had to do that.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 9, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

    President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    IOC Opens Proceedings Against 28 Russian Athletes

    "As for WADA, I do not feel entitled to give any assessment to the activities of WADA, it is up to the International Olympic Committee to do that, but, as I have said already, the activities of any anti-doping agency, including WADA, should definitely be transparent, understandable, open to checks," Putin said at an annual press conference.

    WADA Informant Rodchenkov Made Doping Use Personal Business

    Former director of Moscow Anti-Doping Center and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant Grigory Rodchenkov made doping use his private business strategy, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.

    Earlier in the day, an investigator at the Moscow City Court accused Rodchenkov, who fled to the United States, of handing off doping to Russian athletes under the guise of vitamins.

    Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gives a press conference on November 30, 2010 in Zurich before his country's 2018 World Cup bid to world football's ruling body FIFA
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Sports Federations Should Avoid Boycotts of Russian Events - Mutko

    "He used to work in Canada and travel to Russia and when he was given a top job [as Anti-Doping Center director] he started dragging all sort of filth into the country," Putin told reporters, adding he doubted this went unnoticed by US and Canadian border control services.

    "So he was smuggling this filth [drugs] in here and made it his private business by forcing people [athletes] to use them. For those who declined, swimmers for example, he devised some sort of sanctions," Putin went on.

    "When he was caught they couldn’t jail him so he ran away and started defending his place in the sun by giving out whatever information he had in exchange for good living conditions," the president said. "They will for a while and then leave him fend for himself as any other miscreant. No one needs such people. Why did not he choose to be active here? This makes me think someone was pulling his strings from abroad as they waited for an opportunity and then made this leak."

    Rodchenkov claims that at least 15 Russian athletes who won medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics were part of the so-called state-run "doping program." This revelation prompted an inquiry by the WADA which recommended the International Olympic Committee to suspend all Russian athletes from the 2016 Summer Olympics.

    It Is Necessary to Clean Sports, Culture of All Politics

    "Of course, there is a certain political component in all of these cases. It is necessary to clean the sports as well as culture from any politics, because sport and culture are something that should be uniting people, and not dividing them," Putin said during the annual press conference.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Putin's 2016 Annual Year-End Press Conference (53)

    Related:

    Global Anti-Doping System Is in Crisis - Kremlin
    Major Tennis Tournaments Fail to Conduct Doping Tests
    Russia Ready to Cooperate With Int'l Organizations to Fight Doping - Kremlin
    Boycotting Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup Not to Help Solve Doping Issues
    Russia Deputy Prime Minister Mutko Not Under FIFA Doping Probe
    Russia’s Boxer Povetkin Should Be Penalized If Involved in Doping - Minister
    WBC Not to Recognize Russian Boxer's Fight Over Failed Doping Test
    IBU Plans to Rule on Russian Athletes Suspected of Doping by 2017
    Medvedev's Interview About Economy, Doping Scandal, Relations With US
    Strict Definition of Doping in Sports to be Introduced to Avoid Fraud - PM
    Tags:
    doping scandal, Russian athletes, doping, WADA, Moscow City Court, Vladimir Putin, Grigory Rodchenkov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S.
    This Week in Pictures
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok