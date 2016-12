© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Sports Federations Should Avoid Boycotts of Russian Events - Mutko

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On December 9, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

"Following the publication of the completed WADA independent person (ip) report on 9 December 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that 28 Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 are now subject to a disciplinary procedure … Please note that for legal reasons the IOC cannot currently give more detailed information on the cases. This will follow in due course," the press release said.