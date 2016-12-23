Sports Federations Should Avoid Boycotts of Russian Events - Mutko

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Sport Minister Praises Russia's Outstanding Performance at Rio Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least one international sports federation should demonstrate some daring and refrain from boycotting the events held in Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

"Boycotts are against the charter. At least one [international] federation needs to show courage once," Mutko said.

On December 14, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said it would move the world championships 2017 from Russia's city of Sochi to another location over the threat of many athletes boycotting the event.

The reputation of the Russian sport took a hit in July, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue.

As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions including the 2016 Summer Olympics. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) later banned all Russian Paralympic athletes from the 2016 Summer Paralympics and the 2018 Winter Games.

On December 9, WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) opened a formal investigation into the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 individual athletes over their alleged involvement in doping scandal, while the International Skating Union (ISU) made a decision to move the ISU World Cup Speed Skating from the Russian city of Chelyabinsk.

