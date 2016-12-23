Sports Federations Should Avoid Boycotts of Russian Events - Mutko

"Boycotts are against the charter. At least one [international] federation needs to show courage once," Mutko said.
On December 14, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said it would move the world championships 2017 from Russia's city of Sochi to another location over the threat of many athletes boycotting the event.
The reputation of the Russian sport took a hit in July, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented a report accusing Russia of running a state-wide doping program and urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian Olympic team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations act on the issue.
On December 9, WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.
On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) opened a formal investigation into the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 individual athletes over their alleged involvement in doping scandal, while the International Skating Union (ISU) made a decision to move the ISU World Cup Speed Skating from the Russian city of Chelyabinsk.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)