Major Tennis Tournaments Fail to Conduct Doping Tests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An unnamed tennis player ranked inside the top 50 was tested about eight times this year, despite playing more than 20 tournaments and 65 matches, while another source close to a tennis event confirmed that some years testers did not attend the tournaments, The Times newspaper reported.

Another high-profile player said that it is more common for him not to be tested at tournaments.

Tournaments are required to provide facilities for anti-doping officials to conduct tests, however, according to reports, these often go unused. The International Tennis Federation (ITF), which runs the tennis anti-doping program, operates on an annual budget of about $4 million. A number of sporting figures, including UK tennis champion Andy Murray, have called for increased funding.