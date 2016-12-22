Major Tennis Tournaments Fail to Conduct Doping Tests

Another high-profile player said that it is more common for him not to be tested at tournaments.
Tournaments are required to provide facilities for anti-doping officials to conduct tests, however, according to reports, these often go unused. The International Tennis Federation (ITF), which runs the tennis anti-doping program, operates on an annual budget of about $4 million. A number of sporting figures, including UK tennis champion Andy Murray, have called for increased funding.
All comments
Show new comments (0)