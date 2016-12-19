Bobsleigh, Skeleton Championships 2017 to Be Held in Germany Instead of Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The IBSF announced its decision December 13 to move the world championships, due in the Russian Black Sea resort on February 13-26, to an unspecified location "to allow athletes to participate in a competition that focuses on sport rather than accusations." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision regrettable and politicized.
The world championships in Konigssee will be held in the same period, from February 13 to 26, 2017.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)