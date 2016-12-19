Bobsleigh, Skeleton Championships 2017 to Be Held in Germany Instead of Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The IBSF announced its decision December 13 to move the world championships, due in the Russian Black Sea resort on February 13-26, to an unspecified location "to allow athletes to participate in a competition that focuses on sport rather than accusations." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision regrettable and politicized.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich IOC Welcomes IBSF Decision to Move 2017 Bobsleigh, Skeleton World Championships From Sochi

Earlier, the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) led by Richard McLaren released the second part of the report on doping abuses in Russia, after which the national skeleton teams of Latvia and South Korea refused to take part in the 2017 event in Sochi. The US team also considered the possibility of a boycott.

The world championships in Konigssee will be held in the same period, from February 13 to 26, 2017.

