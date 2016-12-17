Russia’s Boxer Povetkin Should Be Penalized If Involved in Doping - Minister

© Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid WBC Not to Recognize Russian Boxer's Fight Over Failed Doping Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s boxer Alexander Povetkin should be punished in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code if he was really involved in doping, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Saturday.

"If Povetkin was really involved [in doping], then he should be punished in accordance with the Code … As for Povetkin’s retirement, it is hard to say something. Everything depends on his will power, fighting spirit and desire," Kolobkov told journalists.

Earlier in the day, World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman said that Povetkin had an adverse doping test result from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association before his fight with Canada's Bermane Stiverne at the Yekaterinburg Expo in Russia. The winner of the fight was set to compete for the title of WBC heavyweight champion next year. Povetkin was tested positive for a muscle-building substance ostarine. As a result, the fight was canceled.

Ostarine, also known as enobosarm, is a drug used to treat conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis. The substance is banned from use by athletes as it can be used to enhance physical performance and stamina.