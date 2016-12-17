WBC Not to Recognize Russian Boxer's Fight Over Failed Doping Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The fight is scheduled to take place later in the day at the Yekaterinburg Expo in Russia. The winner of the fight was previously set to compete for the title of WBC heavyweight champion next year.

The @WBCBoxing is officially withdrawing recognition of Povetkin vs Stiverne due to the positive result of Povetkin for Osterine — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) 17 декабря 2016 г.

​Earlier in the day, the WBC president said Povetkin got an adverse doping test result from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

The @WBCBoxing has been notified by @Vada_Testing of adverse result of banned substance Ostarine from Alexander Povetkin.Ruling to come soon — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) 17 декабря 2016 г.

​Ostarine, also known as enobosarm, is a drug used to treat conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis. The substance is banned from use by athletes as it can be used to enhance physical performance and stamina.