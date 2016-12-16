Crimean Authorities Plan to Strengthen Relations With China in Sports

"We are holding a boxing match with international athletes in Russian Crimea for the first time and hope this will become a tradition. I know our athletes are to go to China for a return match, this is a good cooperation practice," the ministry’s press service quoted Kozhicheva as saying.
Crimea is gradually going out of isolation in sports. Earlier this month, the republic presented its football team. The Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) has expressed its wish to hold the next CONIFA World Football Cup in Crimea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)