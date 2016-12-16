Crimean Authorities Plan to Strengthen Relations With China in Sports

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Crimea to Step Up Engagement With China – Envoy to Russian President

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — According to the minister, a boxing match between the teams of China and Crimea was held Thursday in Simferopol, which marked the first competition of such kind on the peninsula. She expressed hope that the match would boost the cooperation in sports between Crimea and China.

"We are holding a boxing match with international athletes in Russian Crimea for the first time and hope this will become a tradition. I know our athletes are to go to China for a return match, this is a good cooperation practice," the ministry’s press service quoted Kozhicheva as saying.

Crimea is gradually going out of isolation in sports. Earlier this month, the republic presented its football team. The Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) has expressed its wish to hold the next CONIFA World Football Cup in Crimea.