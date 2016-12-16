Register
    A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015

    US Fails to Answer Request for WADA Informer Questioning

    © REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi/File Photo
    The Russian Investigative Committee has requested questioning of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informer Grigory Rodchenkov from the Unites States, but the US side has not responded yet, an investigator in the Moscow City Court said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In May, US media reported, citing former director of Russia's Moscow anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, that dozens of Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, including at least 15 medal winners, were taking doping throughout the Games as part of a "state-run program."

    Athletes during the mixed relay race at the 2016–17 Biathlon World Cup – World Cup 1 in Ostersund, Sweden
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    IBU Plans to Rule on Russian Athletes Suspected of Doping by 2017

    WADA launched a probe into the claims, with Richard McLaren, who has already investigated reports of Russian athletes using doping, in charge of the new probe.

    "A request on legal assistance in the issue of Rodchenkov's questioning has been sent to the United States, however there is still no response," the investigator said.

    The Russian Investigative Committee has questioned former Deputy Sports Minister Yuri Nagornykh, and over 50 anti-doping officials, team coaches and managers, in the ongoing probe over the doping scandal involving Russian athletes.

    Tags:
    McLaren report, doping scandal, doping, 2014 Winter Olympics, WADA, Yuri Nagornykh, Grigory Rodchenkov, Sochi, United States, Russia
