US Fails to Answer Request for WADA Informer Questioning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In May, US media reported, citing former director of Russia's Moscow anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, that dozens of Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, including at least 15 medal winners, were taking doping throughout the Games as part of a "state-run program."

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf IBU Plans to Rule on Russian Athletes Suspected of Doping by 2017

WADA launched a probe into the claims, with Richard McLaren, who has already investigated reports of Russian athletes using doping, in charge of the new probe.

"A request on legal assistance in the issue of Rodchenkov's questioning has been sent to the United States, however there is still no response," the investigator said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has questioned former Deputy Sports Minister Yuri Nagornykh, and over 50 anti-doping officials, team coaches and managers, in the ongoing probe over the doping scandal involving Russian athletes.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!