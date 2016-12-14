IOC Welcomes IBSF Decision to Move 2017 Bobsleigh, Skeleton World Championships

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The IBSF announced its decision Tuesday to move the world championships, due in the Russian Black Sea resort on February 13-26, to an unspecified location "to allow athletes to participate in a competition that focuses on sport rather than accusations." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision regrettable and politicized.

"The IOC welcomes the decision taken by the IBSF which is fully in line with the recommendations of the Olympic Summit and the IOC Executive Board," the IOC said.

