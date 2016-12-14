No Threat to Russia's Plans to Host 2018 FIFA World Cup - Deputy PM

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich IBSF Decision to Move Bobsleigh, Skeleton Championships Out of Sochi Politicized

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Wednesday he believes Russia will not be stripped of the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup after the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) said the world championships would be moved from Sochi.

"I do not see any [threat] here regarding football," Mutko told reporters.

The IBSF announced its decision Tuesday to move the world championships from the southern Russian resort to an unspecified location "to allow athletes to participate in a competition that focuses on sport rather than accusations." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision regrettable and politicized.