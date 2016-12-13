South Korean Skeleton Racers to Boycott 2017 World Championships in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean skeleton racers will boycott 2017 World Championships for bobsleigh and skeleton in Sochi in response to the Russian doping scandal, media reported, citing an official from Korean Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (KBSF).

It is yet unknown whether the Korean bobsleigh team will take part in the championships, the KBSF official said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Latvian Skeleton Team to Boycott World Championships in Russia Over McLaren Report

Latvia's national skeleton team on Sunday announced its intention to boycott the upcoming Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Russia's Sochi over fresh doping allegations in the second part of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) McLaren report.

In July, the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) commission presented the first part of the report based on the investigation, in which Russia was accused of running a state-wide doping program, recommending the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian team. The IOC instead let individual sports federations decide on the matter. WADA introduced the second part of the report, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines, on December 9.