Int'l Biathlon Union to Appoint Expert Group Over McLaren Report Publication

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Biathlon Union (IBU) on Sunday said it had formed an expert working group to deal with the fresh doping allegations in the second part of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) McLaren report.

The latest iteration of the WADA doping scandal began with Friday's publication of the second part of the McLaren report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

"The IBU received the McLaren report and other relevant documents from WADA on December 9th. With this new information in hand the IBU Executive Board has decided to appoint an expert working group consisting of members with the necessary and relevant experience from both legal and anti – doping work," the union said in a statement.

The group will be tasked with giving the IBU Executive Board an advice on the doping allegations in the light of WADA's code.

In September, the IBU picked the Russian city of Tyumen to host the Biathlon World Championships 2021. WADA then asked the union to clarify its decision given the ongoing Russian doping scandal.