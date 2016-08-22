Register
    German Tabloid Bild Excludes Russia From Olympic Results Rally

    The German tabloid Bild on Monday published its final Olympic results table excluding Russia.

    Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Fabrice COFFRINI
    IOC President Thomas Bach Closes 2016 Rio Games as Olympic Flame Goes Out
    BERLIN (Sputnik) The 2016 Summer Olympics, lasting between August 5 and August 21, concluded on Sunday. US athletes came first, taking 46 gold medals, while UK athletes came second with 27 gold awards. China finished in third place in terms of gold, taking 26 medals.

    Bild's final tally showed all participating countries and their awards except Russia, which finished in fourth place. Bild's table jumps from China to Germany, which is in fifth place with five gold medals.

    Rio 2016 organizers, as well as most other outlets, published the full table indicating that Russia finished the Games with 19 gold medals and 56 medals in total.

    In July, the tabloid warned amid the Russian doping scandal that it would exclude Russia from its medals table in case Russian athletes were allowed to take part in the Games. Throughout the Olympics, Bild published numerous articles drawing attention to the doping scandal and the admission of several Russian athletes previously penalized for using banned substances.

    The Russian national team was mainly allowed to take part in the Games, with several athletes winning Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeals against International Olympic Committee and sports federations' bans.

    The doping scandal, which has been simmering since 2014, escalated in July, when an independent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) commission presented a report in which Russia was accused of running a state-wide doping program, urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider a blanket ban on the entire Russian team.

    Topic:
    2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio (110)

