IOC President Thomas Bach Closes 2016 Rio Games as Olympic Flame Goes Out

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — Bach said he felt sad to close the Games and wrapped up his speech about the role of youths in sport, Olympics as a symbol of unity and the outlooks for the Games in four years by bidding a fond farewell to Rio.

​Bach’s words were followed by the extinguishing of the Olympic flame which symbolized the official end of the Games, after the Olympic flag was handed over to the next host city Tokyo in a sign of transition to the 2020 Games.