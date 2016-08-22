Olympic Flag Handed Over to Tokyo in Sign of Transition to 2020 Games

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — Governor Yuriko Koike accepted the flag toward the end of the spectacular Rio Olympics closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil.
Want to thank the many who followed this feed, old or new, over the 19 day journey. Take care & bye #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/6ylG0fke21— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 22, 2016
Thank you, Rio #ClosingCeremony #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/0hAsyUlYo4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2016
Congrats #Rio on an awesome #Olympics #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/UtNwAlcdav— Terry W. Virts (@AstroTerry) August 22, 2016
The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to 9 August.
Look who is back!— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2016
The star of the #OpeningCeremony, Pita Taufatofua of #TGA, returned for the #ClosingCeremony. pic.twitter.com/8fRqOj5YVF
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete IF they still called JAPAN after minding other people's business.
cast235