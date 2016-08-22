Synchronized Swimmers Bring Russian Flag for 2016 Olympic Closing Ceremony

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — The swimmers won gold in women’s duet, bringing Russia one of its 19 gold medals. Team Russia finished in the fourth place with 56 medals, after the United States, Britain and China.

The Russian Olympic Committee said previously that it would be the first time in Russia's history when the national flag would be carried by two athletes.

The spectacular closing ceremony wraps up two weeks of sporting competition, which began on August 5, and was peppered with accusations of doping and disqualifications.