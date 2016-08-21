Russian Team Wins Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around Gold at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — The Russian national team on Sunday won a gold medal at the women's rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition at the ongoing Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
It is Russia's 18th gold medal in total medal count at Rio Olympics. With 18 gold medals, Russia's national team secured its fourth place in an unofficial medal rating.
WADA's interference has skewed the real medal count.

One think I can't understand, why do gymnast put so much make on considering their age. They give the clownish look a twisted angle to prostitution!

jas, I said something similar to my wife today watching MSM lies ...

Conan_Moron, I don't know what you're talking about. May I know where to find the ages of these fine ladies. FYI, watch the end of the Olympics in Sochi and you'll see how agile the Russians are. Putting on some makeup (or lots of it) doesn't make one a prostitute!!

I would like to congratulate all the Russian athletes for NOT GIVING up.

Jets, maybe C_M has never travelled to europe or Russia for that matter. He has never taken the time to look at the differences in the ways that women present themselves.

michael, I guess you are right about that. It is known to the rest of the world that Americans know almost nothing of other cultures and countries. They only know Paris and London.

Jets, yes, they know Paris in Arkansas, Idaho and Illinois and London in Kentucky, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas and West Virginia. :)

michael, You have made my day :-)
Two thumbs up!