Russian Team Wins Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around Gold at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — The Russian national team on Sunday won a gold medal at the women's rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition at the ongoing Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Russia's Anastasia Bliznyuk, Anastasiia Tatareva, Maria Tolkacheva, Anastasia Maksimova and Vera Biriukova received 36.233 points after the two rotations of the final competition.

It is Russia's 18th gold medal in total medal count at Rio Olympics. With 18 gold medals, Russia's national team secured its fourth place in an unofficial medal rating.