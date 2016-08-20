Russia's Ishchenko, Romashina to Carry National Flag at Rio Closing Ceremony

© Sputnik/ Александр Вильф Russian Men’s Volleyball Team Loses to Brazil at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik)Russian synchronized swimmers Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina will carry the Russian flag at the closing ceremony of the ongoing Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said Saturday.

"Ishchenko and Romashina have been chosen to carry flag of the Russian team at the closing ceremony [of the Olympics] by a unilateral decision of teams' captains," the ROC said on its Twitter account.

The committee added that it would be the first time in Russia's history, when the flag would be carried by two athletes.