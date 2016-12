RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) – The Russian team lost to Brazil with a score of 0 to 3 on Friday. The United States lost to Italy with a score of 2 to 3.

Russia will now face the US team to compete for a bronze on August 21. On the same day, Brazil’s team will play against Italy in a final match.