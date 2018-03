Despite losing an important match, the French men’s volleyball team gracefully toasts the winners.

Following their loss at the Men’s European Olympic Volleyball Qualification tournament final in Berlin, the French team showed that it can act gracefully even in defeat.

In an impressive display of sportsmanship, the French players toasted the Russian team that won the game by singing one of the most famous Russian folk songs, 'Kalinka'.

Респект ребятам))))))) Видео опубликовано verbov82 (@verbov82) Янв 10 2016 в 2:23 PST

"Respect, guys!" Russian team’s captain Alexei Verbov commented in his Instagram page where he posted the video of the event.