Football: Kuban Holds Krylya to Premier League Stalemate in Pouring Rain

MOSCOW, September 1 (R-Sport) - FC Kuban held Russian Premier League minnows Krylya Sovetov to a goalless draw in the torrential Samara rain on Sunday.

Krylya had the better of a dreary game spoiled by the weather, but the team found Kuban goalkeeper Alexander Belenov in fine form and was unable to convert its chances.

Kuban, for its part, was a shadow of the team that stunned Feyenoord 3-1 to qualify for the Europa League group stage in Rotterdam on Thursday and couldn't muster any inertia.

The result is Kuban's fourth draw of the season and keeps the team in eighth place on 10 points, while Krylya joins 11th-placed FC Volga on seven points.