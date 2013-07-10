Russian Boxer Wins Kazan Gold Without Swinging a Punch

A Russian boxer won gold Wednesday without swinging a punch in the 91kg division final at the Kazan University Games after his opponent pulled out with an arm injury.

KAZAN, July 10 (R-Sport) – A Russian boxer won gold Wednesday without swinging a punch in the 91kg division final at the Kazan University Games after his opponent pulled out with an arm injury.

Moscow-born Evgeny Tishchenko, 21, was supposed to clash with Rustam Tulaganov, from Uzbekistan, but Tulaganov sustained a fracture in his semifinal victory over France’s Dylan Bregeon earlier in the day.

“We can already call Evgeny Tishchenko the champion,” the Russian team’s senior coach Ivan Shidlovsky told R-Sport. “Because his opponent, the boxer from Uzbekistan, broke his arm in the semifinal.”

Tishchenko won the European junior championships in 2009.

Russian Dmitry Bivol had to settle for silver in the 81kg category, going down to Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Russia’s 2007 world champion Sergey Vodopiyanov beat Rustam Rustamov from Kazakhstan to become the champion in the 56kg weight class.

Adlan Abdurashidov brought another gold medal to the Russian haul, defeating Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov in the 60 kg event final.

London Olympic bronze medalist Misha Aloyan is the only Russian who has so far failed to win his final bout, losing to Mongolia’s Enkhdelger Kharkhuu in the 52kg category.