Ana Ivanovic to Take Part in Kremlin Cup Tennis

Tennis world No. 17 Ana Ivanovic will return to Moscow to take part in Russia’s Kremlin Cup WTA Tour event, the organizers said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, July 10 (R-Sport) – Tennis world No. 17 Ana Ivanovic will return to Moscow to take part in Russia’s Kremlin Cup WTA Tour event, the organizers said on Wednesday.

The Serbian star is a regular visitor to the Russian capital and came twice last year, first to help Serbia defeat Russia in the Fed Cup semifinals in April, and then again in October, when she lost to Sam Stosur in the Kremlin Cup semifinals.

“It’s always a big pleasure to play in Moscow,” Ivanovic was quoted as saying by the tournament’s website. “Last year, I played great matches in this city at the Moscow tournament and Fed Cup. I can't wait to go back.”

Before last year, Ivanovic came in 2008 but could not get past the second round at a tournment won by Jelena Jankovic.

World No. 12 Maria Kirilenko remains the highest-ranked female player to have confirmed her participation so far.

The men’s draw will be led by ninth-ranked Richard Gasquet, world No. 14 Janko Tipsarevic and last year’s winner Andreas Seppi. That is a step up from last year, when 20th-ranked Alexander Dolgopolov led the field.

The WTA Premier Tournament will be held at Moscow’s Olimpiisky arena on October 12-20, with a prize fund of $800,000 for the women's event and $750,000 for the men.