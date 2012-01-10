Anzhi winger Dzudzsak on brink of Dynamo move

Anzhi winger Balazs Dzsudzsak is joining Russian Premier League rivals Dynamo Moscow, the Hungarian said on Tuesday.

Dzsudzsak, 25, was part of a wave of summer signings designed to transform the Dagestan-based club into title challengers.

But despite being touted as one of Europe's brightest talents, the fleet-footed winger failed to secure a regular start, making eight appearances mostly from the bench.

"Negotiations were pretty intense," Dzsudzsak said in comments carried by the Hungarian football federation. "I can say that that the sides came to an agreement, and I'm joining Dynamo."

He spent two months sidelined after breaking his collarbone in a league match in August.

The former PSV Eindhoven and Debrecen player said he expected to sign a deal in the next couple of days. There were no details on its value.

Fellow Anzhi misfit Diego Tardelli said on Monday he had signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Qatari side Al Gharafa.