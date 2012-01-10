Anzhi striker Tardelli signs with Qatari team

Anzhi striker Diego Tardelli has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Qatari side Al Gharafa, the Brazilian said on Twitter.

Tardelli, 26, has been unable to settle at the Dagestan-based club since a reported 7.5 million euro move from Atletico Mineiro in March.

"I have just signed a 2 and a half year contract with Al Gharafa!" Tardelli wrote late Monday. Anzhi confirmed negotiations had taken place but claimed the deal had not been done.

"We really are close to a deal for Diego, but the final documents are yet to be drawn up," the club's Twitter account said Tuesday.

Tardelli had been heavily linked with a return to Brazil after admitting to troubles in adapting to life in Russia. Russian media have reported that neither Atletico nor his former club Flamengo were willing to pay Anzhi's asking fee.

Tardelli, who has five national team caps, failed to score in a total of 14 appearances, mainly as a substitute, for Anzhi.

He has also had loan spells with Real Betis and PSV Eindhoven.