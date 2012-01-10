Heat forces Kuznetsova out in Sydney

Svetlana Kuznetsova retired from her match against Czech player Lucie Safarova at the Sydney International on Tuesday because of the heat, the tournament website reported.
Russia's two-time grand slam winner withdrew from the second-round match trailing 6-1, 2-0, the site said. Sydney is the last warm-up on the tour for the Australian Open, which starts January 16. Kuznetsova, seeded 19 for the slam, had thrashed compatriot Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.
Kuznetsova was upset in the Auckland Classic semifinals last week by China's Zheng Jie. She beat Safarova in November's Fed Cup final, which Russia lost 3-2.
