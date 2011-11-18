Rosneft to take over CSKA hockey club - Putin

Russian state oil company Rosneft will become the new owner of the CSKA Moscow hockey club, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Media reports in October said that the hockey club had problems with financing and its management had turned to Putin for help.

“We agreed that Rosneft may support the team,” Putin said at a meeting with club officials. The CSKA sports club, which also incorporates the CSKA Moscow football team, has been a department of the Defense Ministry since the Soviet era.

The premier said the oil company would become the key shareholder, but did not rule out that should the Defense Ministry agree, CSKA sports club may also become a shareholder.

“The CSKA club, in line with my proposal, is not excluded from the newly formed CSKA hockey club but may become its co-founder,” Putin said, adding that its share could total some 20%.