Laser pointers banned at Russian football stadiums

The Russian Football Union on Friday banned the use of laser pointers at stadiums after fans tried to blind the goalkeepers at a Premier League match earlier this month.

“Due to the frequent use of laser devices by fans at stadiums during matches that blind the footballers and prevent matches from running normally … the RFU considers it necessary to forbid their use before, during and after matches,” a letter to clubs said.

Television pictures showed green lasers being shone in the faces of Dinamo Moscow goalkeeper Anton Shunin and his Spartak Moscow counterpart Andriy Dikan during a city derby on November 5 that ended 1-1.

The ban applies to the top three professional leagues and also beach football, the RFU said.

The sale of the devices has been banned in Chechnya by the provincial leader Ramzan Kadyrov after pilots complained of beams being shone into cockpits during landing approaches.