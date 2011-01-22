Sharapova, Kuznetsova reach 4th round of Australian Open

Russian tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Svetlana Kuznetsova have advanced to the fourth round of Australian Open in Melbourne.

No. 14 seed Sharapova will compete on Sunday with 30th-seeded Germany's Andrea Petkovic, whose opponent Venus Williams withdrew on Friday after appearing to aggravate a stomach injury.

In the recent play, Sharapova won her third-round match against Germany's Julia Goerges in three sets.

Another Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded 23, will face Italian sixth seed Francesca Schiavone in the fourth round on Sunday.

Kuznetsova defeated Belgium's Justine Henin in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.

MOSCOW, January 22 (RIA Novosti)