Russia to gain official status as 2018 World Cup host on Jan. 23

A declaration on Russia's official status as the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be signed by FIFA and Russian officials on Sunday in St. Petersburg.

FIFA President Joseph Blatter will be joined by Russia's Sports and Tourism Minister Vitaly Mutko, President of the Russian Football Union Sergei Fursenko, and CEO of the Russia 2018 bid Alexei Sorokin at the signing ceremony, which will be held in St. Petersburg's prestigious Grand Hotel Europe.

Russia won the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 2 in a difficult competition with such football giants as England, Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

Russia pledged to spend about $10 billion on the preparation for the World Cup and to ensure "the best conditions for players as well as for the spectators during the event."

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has already ordered to set up an organizing committee in charge of preparing and holding the World Cup.

Putin will head the committee's supervisory board.

