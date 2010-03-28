Germany grabs gold in Biathlon World Cup Final

The German biathletes won the mixed relay held on Sunday at the final World Cup stop of the season in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk.

Magdalena Neuner and Simone Hauswald, who finished a respective 1-2 in the overall women's standings, teamed with Simon Schempp and Arnd Peiffer to finish the distance in 1 hour 18 minutes and 17.4 seconds, just 1 minute and 24 seconds ahead of the Norwegians, who took silver.

Sweden was third, finishing 1 minute and 30.8 seconds behind the winner.

The hosts of the event, Team Russia, finished fourth, 1 minute and 42.1 seconds behind Germany.

Last year's champions France took the fifth position.

The event was a 2x6km (women) and 2x7.5km (men) relay race.

