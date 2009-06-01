Russia's Kuznetsova reaches French Open quarterfinals

Svetlana Kuznetsova became the third Russian to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open on Monday, defeating Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

The seventh-seed Russian will now play Serena Willams of the United States (seeded 2), who defeated Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak 6-1, 6-2.

Speaking at a news conference after the match, Williams said she looked forward to the game with Kuznetsova.

"It will be a really good match. She is an excellent clay court player, so it will be fun," she said.

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova, who has slipped to 102 in the world following 10 months out through injury, and world No. 1 Dinara Safina, are the two other Russian women in the quarterfinals.