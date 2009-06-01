Valuev says 'feels deceived' after cancelled bout with Chagaev

Russia's WBA Heavyweight Champion Nikolai Valuev said on Monday he feels "deceived" after Saturday's title fight was cancelled against Uzbekistan's Ruslan Chagaev.

The bout was called off after Chagaev "champion in recess" was diagnosed with a mild form of Hepatitis B and he was "unable to fulfill the Finnish boxing federation's medical requirements."

"The news of the bout cancellation did not surprise me... But to tell you the truth, there was a feeling of deceit, that we were treated unfairly. They [Chagaev's team] could have finished it all earlier," he said.

The WBA will announce its verdict on the cancelled bout on June 5.

The 35-year-old Russian (50-1, 34 KOs) lost his title bout to Chagaev in a shock defeat in April 2007, although a rematch was rescheduled for May 2008 and then July, injury forced the Uzbek to postpone and he was declared champion in recess.

The Russian Giant said that a possible way forward could be a match against WBC Heavyweight Champion Vitali Klitschko (37-2, 36 KOs).

Valuev described a possible bout with Klitschko, "It will be interesting for everyone and this fight will probably inspire the boxing world."

Ukraine's 'Dr. Ironfist' Klitschko, 37, retired in November 2005 due to a knee injury, but announced his comeback last year. He regained his WBC belt in October last year in Germany when he beat Samuel Peter, dubbed the Nigerian Nightmare.

Shortly after his victory over Juan Carlos Gomez of Cuba (44-2, 35 KOs) in March, Vitaly said that "the Klitschko brothers want to have all four of the heavyweight titles. We have three and only one is left. I want to fight Nikolai Valuev."

Vitaly's brother Wladimir Klitschko (52-3, 46 KOs) is currently the WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion.