Chelsea confirm Ancelotti as new trainer

MOSCOW, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - After weeks of speculation, Chelsea Football Club announced on Monday that former AC Milan trainer Carlo Ancelotti will become their new coach.

Having said goodbye to temporary coach Guus Hiddink by reportedly dancing with the Russian national team trainer after he guided Chelsea to the FA Cup on Saturday, Roman Abramovich got his preferred candidate to take over the post.

In what he said was his first English-language interview, the Italian more than held his own, describing the Champions League as "the best competition in the world. Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner will be expecting him to repeat his 2003 and 2007 successes in Europe's top club competition with AC Milan.

Ancelotti, who in eight seasons with Milan also won the Italian league in 2004, was the longest-serving manager in Serie A before his departure on Sunday.

Having survived for so long under AC Milan's billionaire owner, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Ancelotti will probably need to achieve at least those levels of success to keep Abramovich happy.

He recognized that in his interview, referring to Chelsea's five Champions League semifinals in six years and adding: "Now we need to win."

Hiddink, known to be close to the Chelsea owner, took over in February, combining his duties with his Russia position and leading a team that was faltering under Brazilian World Cup winner Felipe Scolari to the Champions League semifinals and third in the English Premier League.

He consistently rejected suggestions that he would stay beyond the end of the season, and has proved as good as his word, returning to Russia for their game with Finland on June 10 as he attempts to lead them to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.