Rubin stay top of Russian league as Moskva, Krilya play out draw

MOSCOW, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - Rubin's 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the final of the Russian Cup on Sunday was sweetened slightly for the Kazan side by the failure of their rivals to overtake them at the top of the Premier League.

A win for either Krilya Sovetov or FC Moskva would have seen them leapfrog last year's champions. However, the two sides exchanged early goals to draw 1-1 in their Volga Region clash.

Spartak Moscow failed to follow up on last week's 5-1 defeat of Amkar, losing 2-1 to cross-town rival Lokomotiv, who had two men sent off for the second weekend in a row.

Zenit got back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Kuban, Igor Semshov and Konstantin Zyryanov scoring.

Dynamo Moscow had a rare away win, Alexander Kerzhakov striking twice in 3-2 victory over Tom Tomsk in Siberia.

Saturn scored for the first time in four games, beating Amkar 2-0 to leave the Urals side one place above the relegation zone.

Results

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 Spartak Moscow

Zenit St. Petersburg 2-0 Kuban

Rostov 1-1 Terek

Krilya Sovetov 1-1 FC Moskva

Tom Tomsk 2-3 Dynamo Moscow

Amkar 0-2 Saturn

Table (11 games unless stated)

1. Rubin - 21 (10 games)

2. Krilya Sovetov - 20

3. FC Moskva - 20

4. CSKA Moscow - 19 (10 games)

5. Dynamo Moscow - 19

6. Zenit - 18

7. Spartak Moscow - 17

8. Lokomotiv Moscow - 16

9. Rostov - 15

10. Terek - 13

11. Kuban - 12

12. Tom Tomsk - 12

13. Saturn - 10

14. Amkar - 8

15. Spartak Nalchik - 7 (10 games)

16. Khimki - 4 (10 games)