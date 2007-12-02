Russia to play Greece, Spain, Sweden in Euro-2008 soccer finals

Russia will play Greece, Spain and Sweden at the 2008 European Soccer Championship, following the results of the draw conducted on Sunday.

Russia qualified for Euro-2008 on November 21 as Croatia beat England 3-2 and Russia earned a 1-0 victory in Andorra. Before the last round of games, Russia trailed England by two points with the first two teams going through to the final stages of the tournament. Croatia, in first place, had already qualified.

The Russian team led by Dutch trainer Guus Hiddink was included in Group D by the results of the draw for the Euro-2008 tournament, which will be held in Austria and Switzerland on June 7-29.