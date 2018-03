The United States won its record 32nd Davis Cup after a doubles victory over defending champion Russia on Saturday.

WASHINGTON, December 2 (RIA Novosti) - The United States won its record 32nd Davis Cup after a doubles victory over defending champion Russia on Saturday.

The American team of twins Bob and Mike Bryan beat Igor Andreyev and Nikolai Davydenko 7-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In the opening singles at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Andy Roddick beat Dmitry Tursunov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 and James Blake ousted Mikhail Yuzhny 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

With a 3-0 lead, the Americans won the first Davis Cup since 1995.