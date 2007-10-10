Hiddink extends contract with Russian Football Union -1

The coach of the Russian national soccer team, Guus Hiddink, agreed on Wednesday to extend his contract with the Russian Football Union, the union president said.

"Guus Hiddink will coach the team until 2010," Vitaly Mutko announced.

The 60-year-old Dutchman had been linked with Chelsea after Jose Mourinho left the English Premier League side on September 20. However, he will now lead Russia through to the next World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Hiddink was appointed trainer of the Russian national football side after the team had failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, becoming the first foreigner ever to coach the team. He has overseen radical changes in the infrastructure of the national side, bringing in a number of young players to replace the old guard.

Russia faces a vital Euro 2008 qualifying match against England on October 17 in Moscow.