MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - The Kremlin Cup's top woman seed, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, defeated Argentina's Gisela Dulko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to go through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

She will now play compatriot Vera Dushevina, who defeated Wimbledon finalist Marion Bartoli 6-2, 0-6, 4-6.

In a major shock, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus beat number two seed, Russian Maria Sharapova 7-6 6-2.

Russia's Elena Dementieva defeated seventh-seeded Patty Schnyder of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4.