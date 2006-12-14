Daily Sports Roundup

Below follow the main events in the Russian sports world in the last 24 hours at 3:00 p.m. GMT December 14:

* At the Women's European Handball Championship in Sweden (through December 17):

Russia beat Denmark 32:27 in qualifying Group II to advance to the semifinals regardless of the result in its remaining qualifier against Spain.

Group II results and standings:

Russia - Denmark - 32:27

Croatia - France - 21:21

Sweden - Spain - 24:19

1 Russia - 4 games/8 points/goal difference +26

2 France - 4/4/0

3 Spain - 4/4/-2

4 Sweden - 4/4/-6

5 Croatia - 4/2/-7

6 Denmark - 4/2/-11

* At the European Curling Championship in Basel, Switzerland (through December 16):

The Russian women's team beat Norway 7-5 in its last qualifier, and will take on Italy in the semifinals.

Division A final standings:

1 Russia - games-9/wins-9/losses-0

2-3 Italy - 9/6/3

2-3 Switzerland - 9/6/3

4-6 Germany - 9/5/4

4-6 Scotland - 9/5/4

4-6 Sweden - 9/5/4

7 Denmark - 9/4/5

8 Czech Republic - 9/3/6

9 Norway - 9/2/7

10 Netherlands - 9/0/9

* Russian men's basketball champions CSKA Moscow beat Eldo Basket Napoli (Italy) 82:72 in 2006/07 Euroleague's qualifying Group C.

Group C results and standings (host teams listed first):

CSKA Moscow - Eldo Basket Napoli - 82:72

Fenerbahce Ulker (Turkey) - Aris TT Bank (Greece) - 80:86

1 CSKA Moscow - 8 games/15 points

2 Winterthur FCB Barcelona (Spain) - 7/13

3 Benetton Treviso (Italy) - 7/11

4 Pau-Orthez (France) - 7/11

5 Aris TT Bank - 8/12

6 Fenerbahce Ulker - 8/10

7 Eldo Basket Napoli - 8/10

8 Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) - 7/8

* Russian women's basketball team Spartak Moscow Region lost to Wisla Can-Pack Krakow (Poland) 65:78 in 2006/07 Euroleague's qualifying Group A. CSKA Volgaburmash Samara beat Dexia Namur (Belgium) 65:47 in Group B.

Results and standings (host teams listed first):

Group A

Spartak Moscow Region - Wisla Can-Pack - 65:78

MKB Euroleasing Sopron (Hungary) - USO Mondeville (France) - 84:62

1 Spartak Moscow Region - 7 games/13 points

2 MKB Euroleasing - 7/12

3 Wisla Can-Pack - 7/10

4 USO Mondeville - 7/10

5 TEO Vilnius (Lithuania) - 6/9

6 Famila Basket Schio (Italy) - 6/6

Group B

CSKA Volgaburmash - Dexia Namur - 65:47

Halcon Avenida Salamanca (Spain) - ZVVZ USK Prague (Czech Republic) - 74:68

1 CSKA Volgaburmash - 7/13

2 Bourges Basket (France) - 6/12

3 Halcon Avenida - 7/10

4 MiZo Pecs (Hungary) - 6/9

5 ZVVZ USK Prague - 7/8

6 Dexia Namur - 7/8

* Men's volleyball team Lokomotiv-Belogorye (Belgorod) beat Evivo Duren (Germany) 3:1 away in European Champions League's qualifying Group A.

Group A results and standings (host teams listed first):

Evivo Duren - Lokomotiv-Belogorye - 1:3 (26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 23:25)

VB Tours (France) - Portol Drac Palma Mallorca (Spain) - 1:3 (20-25, 25-23, 25-27, 15-25)

Buducnost Podgoricka Banka (Serbia) - Hypo Tirol Innsbruck (Austria) - 3:0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19)

1 Tours VB - 4 games/7

2 Portol Drac Palma Mallorca - 4/6

3 Buducnost Podgoricka Banka (Serbia) - 4/6

4 Evivo Duren - 4/6

5 Lokomotiv-Belogorye - 4/6

6 Hypo Tirol (Austria) - 4/5