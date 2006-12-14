Daily Sports Roundup

* At the Women's European Handball Championship in Sweden (through December 17):
Russia beat Denmark 32:27 in qualifying Group II to advance to the semifinals regardless of the result in its remaining qualifier against Spain.
Group II results and standings:
Russia - Denmark - 32:27
Croatia - France - 21:21
Sweden - Spain - 24:19
1 Russia - 4 games/8 points/goal difference +26
2 France - 4/4/0
3 Spain - 4/4/-2
4 Sweden - 4/4/-6
5 Croatia - 4/2/-7
6 Denmark - 4/2/-11
* At the European Curling Championship in Basel, Switzerland (through December 16):
The Russian women's team beat Norway 7-5 in its last qualifier, and will take on Italy in the semifinals.
Division A final standings:
1 Russia - games-9/wins-9/losses-0
2-3 Italy - 9/6/3
2-3 Switzerland - 9/6/3
4-6 Germany - 9/5/4
4-6 Scotland - 9/5/4
4-6 Sweden - 9/5/4
7 Denmark - 9/4/5
8 Czech Republic - 9/3/6
9 Norway - 9/2/7
10 Netherlands - 9/0/9
* Russian men's basketball champions CSKA Moscow beat Eldo Basket Napoli (Italy) 82:72 in 2006/07 Euroleague's qualifying Group C.
Group C results and standings (host teams listed first):
CSKA Moscow - Eldo Basket Napoli - 82:72
Fenerbahce Ulker (Turkey) - Aris TT Bank (Greece) - 80:86
1 CSKA Moscow - 8 games/15 points
2 Winterthur FCB Barcelona (Spain) - 7/13
3 Benetton Treviso (Italy) - 7/11
4 Pau-Orthez (France) - 7/11
5 Aris TT Bank - 8/12
6 Fenerbahce Ulker - 8/10
7 Eldo Basket Napoli - 8/10
8 Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) - 7/8
* Russian women's basketball team Spartak Moscow Region lost to Wisla Can-Pack Krakow (Poland) 65:78 in 2006/07 Euroleague's qualifying Group A. CSKA Volgaburmash Samara beat Dexia Namur (Belgium) 65:47 in Group B.
Results and standings (host teams listed first):
Group A
Spartak Moscow Region - Wisla Can-Pack - 65:78
MKB Euroleasing Sopron (Hungary) - USO Mondeville (France) - 84:62
1 Spartak Moscow Region - 7 games/13 points
2 MKB Euroleasing - 7/12
3 Wisla Can-Pack - 7/10
4 USO Mondeville - 7/10
5 TEO Vilnius (Lithuania) - 6/9
6 Famila Basket Schio (Italy) - 6/6
Group B
CSKA Volgaburmash - Dexia Namur - 65:47
Halcon Avenida Salamanca (Spain) - ZVVZ USK Prague (Czech Republic) - 74:68
1 CSKA Volgaburmash - 7/13
2 Bourges Basket (France) - 6/12
3 Halcon Avenida - 7/10
4 MiZo Pecs (Hungary) - 6/9
5 ZVVZ USK Prague - 7/8
6 Dexia Namur - 7/8
* Men's volleyball team Lokomotiv-Belogorye (Belgorod) beat Evivo Duren (Germany) 3:1 away in European Champions League's qualifying Group A.
Group A results and standings (host teams listed first):
Evivo Duren - Lokomotiv-Belogorye - 1:3 (26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 23:25)
VB Tours (France) - Portol Drac Palma Mallorca (Spain) - 1:3 (20-25, 25-23, 25-27, 15-25)
Buducnost Podgoricka Banka (Serbia) - Hypo Tirol Innsbruck (Austria) - 3:0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19)
1 Tours VB - 4 games/7
2 Portol Drac Palma Mallorca - 4/6
3 Buducnost Podgoricka Banka (Serbia) - 4/6
4 Evivo Duren - 4/6
5 Lokomotiv-Belogorye - 4/6
6 Hypo Tirol (Austria) - 4/5
