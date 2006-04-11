Daily Sports Roundup

Below follow the main events in the Russian sports world in the last 24 hours at 3.p.m. GMT April 11

* At the $1.34-million Family Circle Cup WTA tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina (through April 16):

- Vera Zvonaryova advanced to the second round of the women's singles by defeating compatriot Elena Vesnina, 6:4, 5:7, 6:2

- Yekaterina Bychkova lost to Alona Bondarenko of Ukraine in the first round of the women's singles, 1:6, 5:7

- Russian pair Dinara Safina and Yelena Vesnina failed to advance to the second round losing to Italy's duo Maria Elena Camerin and Parra Santonja, 6:1, 5:7, 2:6

* Winner of the Russian women's basketball regular season VBM SGAU Samara lost to Shelen Krasnoyarsk (8) in the away second leg of the SuperLeague's best-of-three quarterfinals tie, 75:77, and will play the third leg at home April 13.

UGMK Yekaterinburg (2), Dinamo Moscow (3), and Spartak Moscow Region (4) have already secured a berth in the semifinals by defeating Vologda-Chevakata Vologda (7), Dinamo Kursk (6), and Nadezhda Orenburg (5), respectively, in the two legs

* Russian national women's volleyball championships best-of three quarterfinals series' results:

- Dinamo Moscow (No. 1 in the regular season) - CSKA Moscow (8) - 3:0, 3:0 (Dinamo wins the series 2-0)

- Zarechye Odintsovo (2) - Tulitsa Tula (7) - 3:1. 2:3, 3:0 (Zarechye wins the series 2-1)

- Dinamo Moscow Region (3) - Kazanochka Kazan (6) - 3:2, 3:2 (Dinamo wins the series 2-0)

- Uralochka-NMTK Sverdlovsk Region (4) - Samorodok Khabarovsk (5) - 3:0, 0:3, 3:0

The best-of-five semifinals series' legs are set for April 17, 18, 22 (April 23, 27, if necessary).