90% of Muscovites want 2012-Olympics to take place in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The latest surveys showed that 90% of Muscovites and 89% of Russians endorsed the idea that the 2012-Olympic Games take place in Moscow. Pyotr Vasilyev, the director of the 2012-Moscow bidding committee's information department, denied allegations that Moscow had been placed last in the list of Olympic candidate cities, citing that in its report the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) evaluation commission had not made any reference to a rating like this.

"The Russian sporting community expects the international Olympic commission to take a positive decision at its 117th session due to be held in Singapore on July 6," the official said.

The representative of the bidding committee referred to the statement made by IOC President Jacques Rogge that there were neither leaders nor outsiders among 2012 Olympic candidates.

"According to reports of the evaluation commission, I can see no great difference between candidate cities in terms of their preparation for the event. Probably, not any of them will manage to win by a wide margin. Now I cannot say which cities will reach the run-off, but obviously, they will display approximately the same high level of preparation," Jacques Rogge said in an interview with Le Monde.

Besides Moscow, the 2012 Olympic candidates are Paris, Madrid, London and New York.