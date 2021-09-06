Machine Gun Kelly Accused of Physically Assaulting Parking Attendant During Film Shoot: Report

American singer, rapper and actor Colson Baker – better known to the world as Machine Gun Kelly – is filming his first film ‘Good Mourning with a U’ in Los Angeles. Apparently it hasn't all been plain sailing.

Machine Gun Kelly was reported to the police for allegedly assaulting an LA parking attendant while shooting a film but production sources tell TMZ that the confrontation was never physical.

TMZ claims that the attendant in question filed a police report against the boyfriend of Meghan Fox, accusing him of battery. MGK is said to have pushed the staffer in the chest in a parking lot where the singer and his pal Mod Sun are filming ‘Good Mourning With a U’. The parking attendant claims MGK made the move because he was angry about being delayed in getting to his vehicle.

The staffer, however, told the police that he had suffered no injures and there were “no witnesses” to the alleged incident.

But sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the attendant’s claims were bogus. The man actually interrupted shooting by mistakenly wandering onto the set, the pro-MGK camp claims. Apparently, the staffer was not aware that filming was taking place. He and some crew member got into a skirmish and MGK allegedly intervened. According to insiders, the musician indeed yelled at the attendant but didn’t make any physical contact with him. The parking attendant's “no witnesses” claim thus raises more questions.

​According to TMZ, there is a good chance the case will go to the LA City Attorney’s Office but since the purported victim has sustained no injury and there is no evidence to support his cause, it could easily be dismissed.

The singer has kept silent on social media about the reported incident. However, he tweeted on 13 August that his shooting of ‘Papercuts’ music video resulted in a police ticket for a no-helmet motorcycle ride.